Housing action plan

Laval has adopted its 2020-2022 action plan for its Choisir Laval housing policy following consultations with various municipal departments and the city's main housing partners.
"The 2020-2022 action plan for housing policy will allow us to realize our vision and, above all, meet the growing need for affordable and social housing for the Laval region,” said Laval-les-Îles city councillor Nicholas Borne. “The numerous actions planned will contribute to increasing the number and quality. The goal is to participate in the construction or renovation of 1,000 social or affordable housing by the end of 2022.”
There are 68 actions planned, grouped under four main themes: proposing a competitive and diversified residential offer; encouraging eco-responsible residential development; ensuring accessibility to adequate housing; and asserting the city’s leadership in housing.
Included among the actions to come are development of a land tenure strategy that will allow for the acquisition and resale of buildings intended for social, community or affordable housing; adoption of an inclusion regulation to require a minimum proportion of social, affordable or family housing in new residential subdivisions; adoption of a new municipal program to promote residential renovation; and raising the minimum requirements for sustainable development for residential projects.
To learn more visit www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/A-propos/politiques-municipales/politique-habitation.pdf
