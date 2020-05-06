The L’École hôtelière de Laval is joining an initiative to feed people in need.
Starting this week, a small team of cooks and pastry chefs, all teachers and staff from the school will produce more than 2,000 portions of meat, vegetables and sauces, to be redistributed throughout the Quebec Food Banks network.
It’s part of the Cuisine solidaires movement of the Tablée des Chefs, an initiative to prepare 800,000 meals for people in need. “We have the equipment and the expertise to participate in such initiatives” said deputy director Martin Vallée. “We had to join the movement. I am particularly proud to see that several teachers and staff from the school have volunteered.”
The school, part of the Commission scolaire de Laval, trains cooks, pastry chefs, waiters and sommeliers.
As the Covid-19 pandemic hit several sectors and as the number of food insecure individuals and families increased, the École began to operate respecting the principles of social distancing and the strictest hygiene and sanitation measures necessary to protect the health of its employees during the operation and to protect people who will benefit from it. “It was with the desire to help those in need and to get their hands dirty that the teachers expressed the desire to join the movement.”
All the raw material, as well as containers and labels were supplied by the Tablée des Chefs to be prepared at the school. “We wanted to use our kitchens for the benefit of the community. We are fortunate to be healthy and have a job” says pastry teacher Cédrik Lalande. “Helping people in need was just natural for us.”
The CSDL, transitioned into a service centre, is one of Quebec’s largest school networks, with more than 56,000 students in 84 schools and centres, and is one of Laval’s largest employers with more than 10,000 employees.
