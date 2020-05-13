Highway work closes 440 overnight

A portion of Highway 440 will be closed nightly as work resumes this week on replacing lampposts which began last year. Conducted primarily at night to limit the impact on the road network, these will result in complete closures of some access ramps including Complete closure of access ramps to and from the 440 service road for Labelle, Chomedey and Industriel boulevards.
The coordination of the work will be carried out in such a way as to limit impacts and detour routes, says the ministry, with detours marked by temporary road signs. In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, the work may be postponed or cancelled. For more information or to plan routes, residents should visit www.quebec511.info
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.