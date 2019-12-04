Highway 13 will be closed in both directions for most of the weekend between the entrances and exit for Exit 6 (A-40/Quebec/Ottawa/Gatineau). Closures are in effect from 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday 7 a.m., and Sunday from 12:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. northbound, and from Friday 11:30 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. southbound. Travelers from Laval and the north shore should avoid that route as during complete closures, road users will have to follow marked detour paths. Commuters can plan their travels by visiting www.quebec511.info/fr/Diffusion/EtatReseau/Region.aspx?id=8000

