Hero's Journey

Take, join or simply cheer on a Hero on Saturday, September 7 at the Centre de la Nature, as Laval Police invite you to the 4th annual Parcours des héros.
From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. the sporting and family event includes the Laval Rocket animation team, Cheerleading Shows, patrol car visits, dog handlers and a Mini hero journey for children and much more! The Parcours is a unique obstacle course whose goal is to financially support the activities of the Quebec Special Olympics, while using sport to enrich the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. Participants in teams of four are paired with an athlete from Special Olympics and must complete the course of 20 obstacles.
This event is organized in collaboration with officers of the Course au flambeau des agents de la paix, and has to date donated more than $100,000 to Quebec Special Olympics.
This year event jerseys will be provided for the race and teams are encouraged to stand out with caps, sleeves, stockings, headbands, shorts or accessories.
