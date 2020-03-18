Every year thousands of students walk into college for the first time, some excited, others anxious, still others fearful and highly stressed. That can get worse as the year progresses for a variety of reasons, both in school and out. The pressures of young adulthood and higher education can be a daunting mix and at the college level there are not as many people looking out for the signs of students in distress and reaching out with a friendly hand… or Paw.
Enter Sandy, a 16-month- old Golden Retriever who is Collège Montmorency’s newest staffer, a highly trained service dog on duty at Momo thanks to an innovative, collaboration between the Asista Foundation and the Cegep’s foundation.
In February, Sandy became the first institutional service dog to work full-time at a college in Quebec, the project initiated by Montmorency employee and Sandy’s foster host Sophie Desnoyers.
For the next eight years, Sandy will be a key player in reducing bullying, stress and anxiety as well as fostering positive exchanges. Her interventions, paired with a college worker. are also believed to reduce the impact of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, concussion or other emotional disorders on both students and college staff.
“The Asista Foundation covers the costs of the dog as well as the training ($27,500),” according to Montmorency spokesperson Caroline Jodoin, adding that the Fondation Montmorency will cover the approximate $6,700 in annual costs for Sandy’s food, grooming, etc.
Dogs have long been known as excellent providers of emotional support, helping to calm people and reduce stress in therapeutic and incidental encounters. Sandy received 5000 hours of specialized training for her role, to respond to various signals and specific situations or crisis situations.
Being accompanied in a supportive manner by a service dog when you are suffering from mental illness can change lives says Asista co-founder Solange Barbara. “These dogs are of great importance in our society. Unfortunately, we are not enough aware of that,” she says, adding that one in five Canadians will be affected by a mental health condition and that youth aged 15 to 24 are most likely to suffer from these disorders.
"At the College Montmorency Foundation, our goal is to support students to reach their full potential” said executive director, Christine Laprise. “We believe that Sandy's daily presence in the College will be invaluable to students who aspire to find a better balance in their lives in order to achieve the goals they have set for themselves."
