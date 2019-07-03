Help with complaints

Did you know that every English-speaking person is entitled to receive health services and social services in the English language? Did you that everyone (14 years of age or over) is entitled to access their file? Or that you have the right to be informed at the earliest convenience about any accident having occurred during the provision of your services?
Most people don’t, and that’s why the Centre d’assistance et d’accompagnement aux plaintes de Laval is right beside you if you need it. The CAAP is a community-based organization independent of the health and social services network, and has by design a favourable bias towards complainants. Its role is to assist you in your complaint process and the services are free, confidential, bilingual and accessible to all.
Everyone has the right to be informed, to participate in decisions, exercise a recourse, give or refuse consent and more. CAAP has been mandated by the Act Respecting Health Services and Social Services and by the health ministry to assist and support users residing in the region who wish to address a complaint to an institution in the region, to the agency or to the Health Services Ombudsman or whose complaint was referred to the council of physicians, dentists and pharmacists of the institution.
The community organization provides information on the complaints process, helps you define the subject of the complaint, draft the complaint where necessary and provide assistance and support on request at each stage of the proceeding, and facilitate conciliation between the parties.
In other words, when you want to make a complaint about the care you received or any related matter, you will be listened to and supported throughout the entire procedure; you will be informed of your rights and on the process to follow; CAAP will help you plan the entire process; assist you in the writing of your complaint; prepare useful documents; accompany you during meetings with the person in charge of processing your complaint; and ensure the follow-up of your file.
The CAAP’s offices at 672 boulevard des Laurentides are open 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. For information, call 450 662-6022 email caaplaval@caaplaval.com or visit www.caaplaval.com/en/
