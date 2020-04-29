The city has cancelled its first spring mobile collection of Hazardous Household Waste. Several other collections of the Eco-centre mobile are still scheduled until further notice.
The next three dates scheduled are March 23, June 7, and July 11, from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
The city encourages the recycling of hazardous household waste by Laval companies which can be done via the city’s Green Pages.
When you visit the mobile eco-centre, bring waste that cannot be collected during regular waste collection, including hazardous household waste and computer equipment so that it is disposed of responsibly. The service is reserved for Laval residents (proof of residence required) and no businesses or contractors are permitted.
How it works:
As a safety precaution, it is forbidden to get out of your vehicle once you arrive. Bring your belongings in your car trunk or a small trailer, taking care to remove all personal items to prevent them from being mistaken for residue by attendants.
Green waste should be brought in paper boxes or bags, with branches brought in bundles up to 25 kg (55 lbs) and not exceeding 1.80 metres in length.
No containers will be emptied on site, so please bring liquids, including motor oil, in disposable containers. Make sure all chemicals, paints and varnishes are in their original containers. Tires can be mounted on rims or not. Computer and electronic equipment can be brought in bulk, but be sure to delete all confidential information they contain beforehand.
You can bring as much material as can fit in a small trailer.
To see which materials are accepted and for more information visit:
https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Calendrier/collecte-residus-domestiques-dangereux.aspx
