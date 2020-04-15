City council has approved a contract to plant 40,000 plants on highway ramps by 2021. The $850,861.38 contract with Gestion S. Forget will see the completion of a greening project to fight urban heat islands (ICU), and is funded by the provincial Fonds vert.
The project will plant 23,862 trees, 10,000 willow cuttings and 6,320 shrubs, for a total of 30 species in four highway ramps in the ICU zone at the following intersections: boulevard des Laurentides and Highway 440; Industriel and Highway 440; boulevard Chomedey and Highway 440; and boulevard Saint-Martin and Highway 15.
The plan is to revegetate these roadside parcels to help reduce outdoor temperatures and mitigate the impacts of extreme heat waves on the population, says Sainte-Rose councillor Virginie Dufour. “This is all the more important given the current context, where all initiatives aimed at improving the health of our citizens are more than welcome.”
In collaboration with the Centre for Forest Research at UQAM, the city will also test various ecological restoration techniques, analyze soils and carry out floristic inventories to assess their diversity. The project will also make it possible to carry out a cost-benefit analysis of these techniques with regard to the survival and growth of trees, to measure the effect of revegetation of sites on the reduction of air temperature and to model their impact on water regulation.
