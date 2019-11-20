Green for green mowers?

They might not be the loudest, but they sure are one of the most common nuisances in suburbia, and Laval’s official opposition would like to see the city help people phase out their gas-powered lawn mowers. As is the case with rain barrels, diapers, electric cars and bikes, the city offers a plethora of subsidies for residents to make ecological choices, so Fabreville city councillor Claude Larochelle says that should also include lawn mowers, that staple of the suburban landscape, which offers pristine sights, but less than pristine sounds and smells.
He wants the city to offer a $100 subsidy for the purchase of qualifying electric mowers. “We know there are many other types of landscaping equipment” Larochelle told The Suburban, with gasoline leaf blowers – most commonly used by landscapers, probably generating the highest level of noise. But that’s not his target. “We decided not to propose to subsidize that type of equipment as we do not want to see a citizen replacing their manual leaf rake by an electrical blower, which is also very noisy. For weed cutters, the vast majority use batteries or electrical corded. As for the commercial or industrial side, gasoline-powered equipment will remain the choice of professionals for various reasons.”
In Laval he says, there are dozens of thousands of lawnmowers (old and new) that pollute the city with their noise and emissions, the older, less efficient models contributing even more to greenhouse gas emissions. Larochelle will introduce the motion for debate next month.
