Get your groove on Saturday July 13 and July 27 with tamtam dance workshops at Berge aux Quatre-Vents. A teacher will be on hand to teach you the basics to the sounds of the tamtams in Laval-Ouest.
The afternoon events are organized in collaboration with the Service des Loisirs de Laval-Ouest.
The sessions will be cancelled in the case of rain. If in doubt, call 311.
For information visit http://loisirslavalouest.org/
