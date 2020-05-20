Get Strong

You know you should, and you know you need to, so get up off the couch and just do it.
With the plethora of online courses and YouTube fitness classes available, and many angling to get your subscription dollar, here’s your chance to get a good sweat in with a local twist.
On Mondays and Fridays in May, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Loisirs Ste-Béatrice invites you to get energizes with a high-intensity training session. Sessions are 60 minutes and include bends, jumps, planks and more! All you need is a floor mat, good shoes and your energy for this activity offered on Zoom by Lyane.
Access codes are available on the event's Facebook page Strong avec Lyane. If you don't have a Facebook page, email info@lsblaval.ca to receive the codes.
