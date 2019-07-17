Celebrating seniors
This year, the district of Laval-des-Rapides celebrates its seniors in a new way! The first Fête des Aînés presented by the Club de l’age bon pasteur de Laval is a family event where everyone can participate in a host of activities specially created for the occasion. Head over to Parc Bernard-Landry Come on Saturday July 20 at noon for bingo, inflatable games, barbecue and of course a good time, with fun prizes for all ages. It will be an event that Laval-des-Rapides has never seen and will never forget.
Get moving
Active Tuesdays are back this summer at Centre de la nature. Get moving every Tuesday morning 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. until August 20, with this series of sessions aimed at anyone who wants to do physical activity at their own pace, in the open air, in a dynamic atmosphere. The activity led by a physical rehabilitation therapist is aimed at people 50 years old and over. Head to the North Chalet to take part. The activity is free. For information call 450-662-4942 or email centrenature@laval.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.