Get on the bus!
The Laval transit corporation has announced a bunch of special deals to get you moving with ease and comfort this summer.
The 360 Shuttle is free and runs 7 days a week, departing from Montmorency metro station with more than 30 stops, including Le Carrefour bus station, Carrefour Laval, Centropolis, Cinéplex Laval many hotels, and more. IT takes off every 20 minutes and no registration is required. It’s just free for everyone at all times, including non-residents. Just hop on!
Kids ride for free every day all summer from June 22 to August 25. Up to 5 children 11 or under can ride for free when accompanied by an adult with a valid STL fare.
For students 17 or under there is a special Xtra summer rate to keep up their public transit habits. They can purchase a summer combo and get July and August passes for only $66.50 instead of the usual reduced rate of $116.
Horizon 65+ remains in effect all year long, with Laval citizens 65 years old and over having access to a special free fare, and can ride with the STL at all times on all routes. Seniors can also take up to 5 kids of 11 or under for free on the entire STL network.
