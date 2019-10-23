Get carving this weekend at Centre de la nature. On Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. in the animation greenhouse, kids 15 and under, accompanied by an adult, are invited to hollow out and decorate a mini-pumpkin and insert a wacky-looking plant into it.
The cost is $3 per participant. For information call 450-662-4942 or email centrenature@laval.ca
