Gershwin for Babies!

The sounds of babies and violins came together in the first edition of Bébé Musique last year to the amazement of all, and the Orchestre symphonique de Laval wants to build a tradition on that experience October 2. Baby-friendly activities are uncommon in Laval and the OSL is creating a welcoming atmosphere adapted to young parents. On the program: The Roaring 20s with works by composers from the period including Gershwin, Ravel, Sibelius and more, featuring pianist Philippe Prud’homme, and conducted by Alain Trudel.
With changing tables, breastfeeding spaces, strollers parking and more, the goal is to offer a simply extraordinary afternoon for the whole family. The concert takes place during the dress rehearsal — from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the public is invited to share coffee and cookies with the musicians and the conductor after the presentation. Guests can also initiate the baby to beautiful books in the reading-corner, thanks to Laval’s libraries. Babies 3 and under must have a ticket (free). If you need to pick up your tickets the same day, plan to arrive 45 minutes in advance. Parking is limited on weekdays.
For tickets call: 450-978-3666
