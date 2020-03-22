Free online Zumba with Jana

Kids are antsy? Sitting on that butt all day? Cabin fever creeping in?
Sure, everyone says ‘get moving, make sure you stay active.’ You can download a taped class from a studio a few thousands miles away, or watch an avatar do mountain climbers to a digital playlist that means nothing to you.
But there's nothing like the real thing, and if you are hankering for a real good time and a real good sweat, it's time to Zoom in on Jana Ens Melki.
A fixture on the Laval fitness circuit teaching Zumba classes in Sainte-Dorothée and Vimont, she thought it would be a good idea to get people moving from home, offering two free daily online classes for up to 40 people. Normally teaching 11 classes per week, she will lead a 9:30 and 10:30 class to get people sweating, smiling, and grooving in their own homes, live from her own Laval basement.
All you need is a device – laptop, tablet or phone – space to move, running shoes and some water. “Just make sure the pets and kids are out of the way!” she laughs, “or you could let the kids join in too. The Zumba class is for everyone.” A second class, Strong by Zumba, is more intense, sort of a boot camp.
To join the fun simply download the Zoom app and enter the event ID, which you can get by messaging her on her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/jana.e.melki
Classes run about 35 minutes. (And turn up the volume because you’re going to DANCE like no one’s watching!)
