Friday nights in Laval just became even better at Centropolis, with free live concerts all season starting the 28th of June. The outdoor center will be host to a variety of different artists and shows, from the local scene to bring in the summer vibes! A great nights promise to be had by all. After grabbing dinner, a drink, or some dessert head to the center of Centropolis to enjoy the free music.
The shows will run from 8:30 to 10:00 PM in Place Centrale, the center “O” of Centropolis. The shows are free and sponsored by the artists.
Kath Biss, an internationally renowned artist who has participated in many Quebec festivals, will perform on June 28th.
On July 5th, enjoy Yordan & Cuban Martinez Show, a trombonist originating from Cuba, who has participated in Bluesfest Ottawa and won a Syli d’Or for international music of the world, a contest organized by Nuits d’Afrique.
On July 12th, catch Soul Secret Agency, a rhythm and blues band inspired by the 60’s. They sing about love and life through thoughtful and rich lyrics and melodies.
For a detailed lists of all the artists and their backgrounds, visit https://www.centropolis.ca/fr/evenement/groupe-live-spectacles-exterieurs-gratuits-2019/. There is no age requirements to attend the shows.
Centropolis is located at 1799 avenue Pierre-Péladeau. For more information call Centropolis at 450-681-4811.
