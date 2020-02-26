Free films at library

A Wednesday night library film series is a great opportunity to get the kids out of the house and polish up their French, while making new friends in a fun atmosphere.
Geared for kids from 12 to 17 years old, French versions of films like Spiderman, Abominable, Teen Spirit and Guillermo del Toro’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark are screening at the Marius Barbeau library in Saint-François every Wednesday evening until March 25 beginning at 7 p.m. All films are free at the library located at 1245 montée du Moulin.
For information visit www.laval.ca/lieux/Pages/Fr/bibliotheque-marius-barbeau.aspx
