As the holiday season approaches, Laval Police and several local bars are joining forces to offer free non-alcoholic drinks to designated drivers.
A proactive initiative that mainly targets the 18-25 age group, CoDeBars began in 2017 in Sherbrooke, and aims to focus on the role of the designated driver in preventing impaired driving through the cooperation of bar owners. “Driving while impaired is a concern for us and is shared with a large number of bar owners in Laval,” said Laval Police director Pierre Brochet. “The concept of CoDeBars is interesting because it helps to advance the role of the designated driver by offering him the means to celebrate responsibly and thus make our roads safer for all.”
This is how it works: A designated driver, accompanied by at least two friends, will receive on arrival at the participating bar a bracelet that will allow them to obtain free non-alcoholic drinks, determined by the owners, throughout the evening at the same rate of consumption of the friends who accompany them. While 18-25 year olds are particularly targeted, the project is aimed at the entire population. Each participating beverage outlet received a starter kit containing posters, bracelets and stamps to identify designated drivers.
The list of 24 participating institutions can be found at codebars.ca/laval.
