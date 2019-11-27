Four Seasons: an environmental fable

Take a timeless classic, a renowned ensemble of musicians, a talented storyteller and professional dancer and you have a truly remarkable family outing.
The Orchestre symphonique de Laval performs alongside storyteller Ariane Labonté and choreographer Stephanie Brochard to share the magic of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons in a unique performance on Sunday, December 1.
The show features two dozen musicians including violins Valérie Belzile, Johanne Morin, Ana Drobac and Marie-Josée Arpin at Salle André-Mathieu.
For information call 450 978-3666 or visit http://www.osl.qc.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.