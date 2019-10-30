The Commission scolaire de Laval has begun a preliminary inspection to detect the presence of lead in school drinking water and has thus far determined that four of its 72 schools have identified non-compliant water supplies in four schools: Le Baluchon, Demers, Villemaire as well as the south pavilion of école Raymond.
Parents and staff have been notified, water taps and fountains are closed and temporary measures have been put in place until the situation is corrected. The board is assuring the community that it will be kept informed of any developments.
Testing came on the heels of a Université de Montréal study looking at drinking water quality in elementary schools in the greater Montreal region. Chemistry department researchers found one in six schools were quenching their students’ thirst with water containing lead content exceeding Health Canada recommended limits, and often from water fountains situated near gyms where students drink copious quantities.
Quebec limits are double the federal five micrograms per litre recommendations, but in some cases researchers saw levels up to four times that amount. The UdeM study was prompted by an investigation by Quebec researchers last summer that found some schools and daycares had excessive levels of lead in their drinking water.
Lead exposure in children has long been linked to a host of neurological and intellectual development problems including IQ loss. The younger the consumer and larger the quantities consumed, the more profound the potential risks.
Quebec's education ministry has demanded the immediate testing of all Quebec schools’ drinking water and Education Minister Jean-François Roberge says any school with excessive lead content in its water should turn off the taps. The revelations stoked concern among many Quebec parents thinking about their child sipping from water bottles refilled all day and all week long from school water fountains, as boards, politicians and the prevailing culture encourages more water consumption from public sources and the shunning of water bottles over their environmental footprint.
The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board did not issue a public announcement about measures to conduct testing over concerns of lead flowing through their pipes into students’ water bottles in its 39 schools and centres. A spokesperson told The Suburban that the board will put out a call for tender for water testing as per their purchasing policy after an inventory of all drinkable water sources, which will be completed this week. The SWL board is hoping to have results and a corrective action plan in place by January.
Quebec parents are being reminded to run the water for five minutes each morning and running it cold before consuming to greatly reduce the risk.
Municipalities, institutions and homeowners are being encouraged to use testing methods without running the water first to identify true levels, which can be much higher than older inspection practices which sampled after minutes of flow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.