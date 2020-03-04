Forum targets Lasalle anglos

Lasalle’s English speakers are invited to the first Health and Wellness Day in LaSalle.
Collective Community Services (CCS) Montreal and Les Loisirs Laurendeau- Dunton are partnering to host the March 19 forum showcasing local health providers and information about a wide range of social services, following a 2019 survey indicating Lasalle anglophones lack information about community services.
Les Loisirs Laurendeau-Dunton, which assumed management of the former Lasalle Boys and Girls Club last year, were eager to host, said manager Sylvain Pilote. “As a community service, we want to reach families in Lasalle with our programs and we believe we get better results when we collaborate with community partners.”
While the forum is open to all Lasalle residents and will offer information in French and English, English-speakers, who comprise 42 percent of Lasalle’s population, will be targeted in order to better inform them as to the services available. The event takes place Thursday March 19 at 8700 Hardy. Participants are welcome to bring their children.
CCS has hosted Health and Wellness Day in other neighbourhoods since 2014, but this will be the first edition in LaSalle which will feature a dozen distinct organizations, as well as a film screening on a pertinent health subject. The forum is part of CCS’ Networking and Partnership Initiative (NPI) which aims to increase the vitality of English-speaking communities by improving access to health and social services, financed by Health Canada and the Community Health and Social Services Network (CHSSN).
For information visit www.ccs-montreal.org
