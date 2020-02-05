Forest network seeks volunteers

The network that promotes, preserves and educates the public about Laval’s urban forests is looking for volunteers. Canopée is seeking motivated individuals to help out with different outdoor activities over the next two months in various wooded locations. Duties include supporting organizers, welcoming participants, dismantling stands and other materials after events and other tasks.
To volunteer visit https://www.reseaucanopee.org/fr
