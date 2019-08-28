For a safer rentrée

With summer holidays coming to an end and the return to school in full swing, Laval Police are boosting their presence near schools to ensure a safe start to the year with a prevention campaign dubbed Débarque-moi au bon endroit.
From late August to early October, police will conduct road safety operations in school zones to identify parents who drop off their kids in unsafe locations. Some parents mistakenly believe that the safest place to disembark their children is as close as possible to the school entrance door, regardless of signage and at the expense of the safety of other children.
Often, the ideal area is near the school brigadier.
The front door is not always the safest place to drop off children, so to ensure everyone's safety, parents are encouraged to follow the following instructions:
Use drop-off zones when they are present; identify a safe area near their child's school; park in designated or appropriate locations.
Two phases of police intervention are planned for the 2019 school year:
The preventive phase from August 29 to September 20, will see police talking to parents and notify them when they commit an offence, and will also issue "good driving" tickets when they comply with the Highway Safety Code and road signs.
Then the Crackdown begins: From September 30 to October 11, police will issue tickets to offending motorists in school zones.
For prevention tips and the best places to park your vehicle when driving your child to school, visit www.laval.ca/police/Pages/Fr/zones-scolaires.aspx
