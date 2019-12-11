What happens to all the stuff that goes down your sinks and toilets? Want a closer look?
Laval’s La Pinière treatment plant is welcoming visitors for a guided tour on Saturday, December 14 at 9 a.m.
The plant uses a series of physical and chemical processes that enable it to efficiently treat wastewater for 80% of Laval’s population. The station also has sludge treatment processes, mainly drying solids recovered from used water. A guided visit is a novel activity and offers a better understanding of what happens to all the waste (organic or not) that is discharged into sewers.
Places are limited, and only children 10 years of age and older are allowed in the station. All participants must wear closed shoes and long pants for safety reasons. To participate email inscription@cieau.qc.ca and include the name and ages of participants, along with a phone number to reach you, or contact organizers via Messenger on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/455226855099040/
The free activity takes place at 1133 Montée Masson. For more information call 450 963-6463.
