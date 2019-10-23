Flu season means flu campaign

The public health agency is beginning its Flu vaccination campaign next week, and Laval residents can already make an appointment to receive the flu vaccine by visiting clicsante.ca.
Vaccination will begin on November 1 and is available to those most at risk of complications. Vaccination is recommended and offered free of charge to people who are more likely to have complications: Children aged six months to 17 years with certain chronic diseases; adults with certain chronic diseases (including pregnant women, regardless of the stage of pregnancy); healthy pregnant women in the 2nd and 3rd trimesters of pregnancy; people aged 75 and over.
Vaccination is also offered free of charge to relatives living under the same roof as a child under 6 months of age or a person at high risk of hospitalization or death and their caregivers, as well as health care workers. “Vaccination remains the best protection against influenza, which is an infection that is very easily transmitted and can cause significant breathing and heart problems, as well as death” says Laval’s Director of Public Health Dr. Jean-Pierre Trépanier. “Prevention efforts are targeted to better reach the most vulnerable people.”
Although Quebec’s influenza immunization program no longer recommends vaccination to children aged 6 to 23 months and people aged 60 to 74 years in good health, the vaccine is always available free of charge. Sign up at clicsante.ca To make an appointment, simply choose “Seasonal Flu Vaccine” and then enter your postal code. It is possible to book an appointment and that of family members in one step.
To learn more about the flu, its symptoms and advice on how to treat it, people are invited to visit lavalensante.com.
To schedule an appointment, you can also call your local CLSC:
CLSC Idola-Saint-Jean (250, boul. Cartier Ouest) 450-668-1803
CLSC des Mille-Îles (4731, boul. Lévesque Est) 450-661-5371
CLSC de l’Ouest-de-l’Île (4250, boul. Dagenais Ouest) 450-627-2530
CLSC du Ruisseau-Papineau (1665, rue du Couvent) 450-687-5690
CLSC de Sainte-Rose (280, boul. du Roi-du-Nord) 450-963-6260
