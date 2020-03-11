Flower power

Grab a hoe, get dirty, and make something beautiful.
The Mon quartier fleuri contest returns to Laval this year, welcoming green-thumbed Lavalois and anyone passionate about horticulture to register for the competition that aims to beautify living environments through citizen participation.
For the fourth year in a row, twelve sites to be embellishes have been targeted throughout the city.
Over the next few months, this small competition between neighbourhoods gives rise to original and inspiring concepts, to the delight of citizens and passers-by. A total of twelve teams will be formed and each team will be able to count on the support of a horticultural technician to form their concept before the June 6 planting day. The city will allocate $3,000 to each team to purchase flowers, plants and inert items from local suppliers, and each of the flowerbeds will be prepared by the city's Public Works department, which will also water and weed the sites throughout summer.
Each member of the winning team will receive a $200 gift certificate from Serres Lavoie; the Public’s Choice will get $100 gift certificates for members, and winners drawn among all participants will receive two tailor-made courses offered by the Centre de formation horticole de Laval. Participants have until April 5 to register.
To register, view site locations or read regulations, visit monquartierfleuri.laval.ca.
