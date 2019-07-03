Flood zone decree: Have your say

Laval residents who want to have their say on Quebec’s draft decree establishing a special intervention zone can do so Thursday night.
The Quebec government announced public consultation meetings for Thursday July 4 in the regions covered by the proposed decree establishing a Special Intervention Zone (ZIS) which would declare a moratorium on the construction and reconstruction of buildings located in all flood-mapped 0-20 years and in the territory that was flooded in 2017 and 2019 due to floodwaters. It also includes special provisions for the territory of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac. Anyone who wishes to do so will also be able to file a notice or brief with zis2019@mamh.gouv.qc.ca before consultations are held. For the Laval region, public meetings will be held at Chateau Royale at 7 p.m.
The full schedule of consultations, list of municipalities covered, draft decree and all relevant documentation are available at www.mamh.gouv.qc.ca.
