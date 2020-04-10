Flood watch update

Laval’s Civil Protection division is actively monitoring weather conditions and rising water levels, in anticipation of seasonal flooding. The critical period is generally around mid-April, and while to date the situation has been stable, with a slight increase expected, particularly with current precipitation.
“All teams are mobilized and ready to respond quickly” reads a city announcement, adding that
temporary protection measures have started to be deployed around the most at-risk residences, including distribution of pallets of sandbags, installation of anti-flood dikes and concrete blocks, notably in Laval-Ouest. Quebec’s Direction de l’expertise hydrique has also activated the Grand-Moulin dam, which makes it possible to stabilize or lower water levels on rivière des Mille Îles. If necessary, city teams are ready to deploy other measures based on the operational planning zones (ZPO) and a potential flood.
The city is sending out important notices by email and wants all residents to subscribe to Laval’s various electronic communication tools via abonnement.laval.ca.Citizens who are already subscribed, but whose contact details have changed, must update their profile.
For more information on spring floods visit inondations.laval.ca or call 311.
Laval Mayor Marc Demers has updated the situation on a video released by the city and available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/IhNZdl4TnbI
