As part of its flood preparation plan, Laval has initiated procedures to reduce the time it takes to tender so that required goods and services can be procured quickly. To this end, two mandates were granted today, the first for the acquisition of rapidly deployed flood dikes for all surfaces, and the second for the leasing of excavators, flatbed trucks, vans and the manpower required to build temporary dikes. Temporary protection measures will be deployed depending on the weather and water levels, including the distribution of sandbag pallets, dikes and concrete blocks.
The city is leaning heavily on communication and wants residents to be able to receive important notices by subscribing to its various electronic communication tools, through which they can be informed quickly, especially in case of an emergency since important notices are sent by email. Citizens who are already subscribers but whose contact information has changed must update their profile.
Registration is done online via abonnement.laval.ca
Flood status and instructions for preparing for flooding are available at inondations.laval.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.