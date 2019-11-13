The Laval Fire department filed its 2018 annual report with the city, reporting a seven percent increase in its interventions compared to the average of the last five years. The operations division has achieved an 89 percent strike force (specified combinations of the same kind and type of resources) on the 90 percent target demanded by the Quebec Ministry of Public Security.
City firefighters responded to 6,107 calls last year, a five-year high, and there were two resident deaths and 63 injuries. Property losses and building fires increased by 26- and 22 percent respectively. Laval’s fire service also conducted more evacuation exercises and other interventions.
For its part, the city continued to invest in the renewal of barracks and vehicles by opening Barracks 5 in Saint-François; acquiring two autopumps and two aerial ladders; and achievement of objectives of the revised 2015-2019 plan for Fire Risk Coverage, including the hiring of 12 firefighters and one inspector.
To read the complete report, visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/publications.aspx.
