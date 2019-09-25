Festival Laval Laughs is back for Round 2

Festival Laval Laughs, which enjoyed an extremely successful inaugural year last year, is coming back October 3-6 with a slate chock full of Canada’s funniest English and French comedians. This includes Director of Programming Franco Taddeo, who said jokingly, “I’m working to help put on the event, but I’m also stupid enough to be performing!” He’ll be a part of the stellar cast for the popular Ethnically Correct Show, which already has sold out one show on Thursday, Oct. 3, so they have decided to add a second one on Sunday, Oct. 6.
While last year Laval Laughs was just getting its feet wet, this time around they’ve fine-tuned the program to bring back everything attendees loved about the premiere event.
“The idea last year was to give the community at large a tasting menu of comedy, and this year we want to reinforce what they liked,” Taddeo said. “We focused more on our core this year with the all-star French gala, the ethnically diverse English gala, and our one-person show with Mélanie Couture.”
Couture was named one of the five comics to watch out for, and Laval Laughs is predicting big things for this home-grown funny woman. “My job as director of programming for a relatively new festival with less resources than the bigger, more establish festivals is to catch comics on the cusp of becoming stars. We did that well last year and we’re doing it again this year.”
Going forward, Taddeo and his team have plans to mix old and new – get the established comics on their stages while at the same time showcasing new talent and unconventional comedy in hopes of attracting a new audience.
“And then, next year and as the years go by, we’ll give people more of what they like plus introduce them to things we think they will like,” he said. “You want to introduce the public to certain genres of comedy that mainstreamers aren’t used to.”
Laval Laughs may only be nearing its second birthday, but comedians and stand-up fans are already flocking to see what the event has in store for them.
“You’ll see the future of comedy that’s funny now,” Taddeo said. “With our festival, you’ll attend an ethnic show and you will see your own life reflected in that ethnicity. It’s the reality of our existence. And in a place that is so multi-cultural like Montreal, it’s the perfect place to do this type of show. We express our uniqueness within the culture of this place we call home, and that’s my favourite thing about doing ethnic comedy.”
For more info on Festival Laval Laughs, or for tickets, visit festivallavallaughs.ca
