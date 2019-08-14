Rushers rejoice: The Holy Trinity of Rock returns to the big screen on Wednesday, August 21, when the first "Annual Exercise in Fan Indulgence" Cinema Strangiato brings Rush fans together in movie theatres worldwide including right here at Cineplex Laval.
Featuring R40+, the 2-hour-and- 38-minute global fan event offers audiences a special look into some of the best performances from R40 LIVE, including classics such as Closer to the Heart, Subdivisions, Tom Sawyer and more, as well as unreleased backstage moments and candid footage left on the cutting room floor.
The show also includes unseen soundcheck performances of Jacob's Ladder, exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more. As a special bonus, fans will get a glimpse into the madness and passion that went in to the making of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass - featuring a brand-new interview from the man himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.