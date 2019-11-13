Family Danza

“You don’t stop playing because you got old,” George Bernard Shaw is reported to have said. “You get old because you stop playing.”
That’s the spirit behind the Danza en Familia by Spanish choreographer Juan Eduardo Lopez, a free activity coming to the Jean-Paul-Campeau community centre in Chomedey on November 23.
From 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., your family is invited to live this incredible adventure that strengthens family ties through artistic creation. The activity is presented by Escales improbables Montréal and the City of Laval, and features guest artist Emmanuel Jouthe, and is open to all children aged five to 12 accompanied by family in the broadest sense: mother, father, grandparents, aunt, uncle, etc.
With Danza en familia, everyone is invited to participate on an equal footing: Adults become children again and children get to know each other through play with adults of all ages; the presence of different generations encourages unique forms of participation and creation.
To participate, you must register by email or phone at 450-978-6888, extension 4462 or at artetculture@laval.ca
