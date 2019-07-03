Family ball hockey

Get your game on this month with a new sports program offered by the city in collaboration with Loisirs Bon Pasteur.
Every Monday evening until August 26, enjoy an introductory ball hockey session with your children on the concrete slab of the Montreal Canadiens Foundation’s Bleu Blanc Bouge ice rink at Parc Émile in Laval-des-Rapides.
You and your kids can pick up a few handy skills and play a friendly game under the supervision of a coach, and there is a limited amount of equipment (goggles, sticks and balls) available for loan. To take full advantage of the activity wear comfortable clothing, running shoes and bring a bottle of water. The sessions will be cancelled in case of rain.
For information call 450-662-4959 or visit http://www.loisirsbonpasteur.com
