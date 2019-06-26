Families polled, new schools coming

Great news for Laval families, as the Commission scolaire de Laval announces that it will offer a third alternative school program in western Laval, as well as offering a special international primary project in Chomedey beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.
The two projects are part of the collaborative approach that the CSDL initiated during its Public Conversation of the Laval School of Tomorrow in 2017. A group of mobilized parents had submitted a request to the council for the addition of an alternative school in western Laval to meet a growing need. The council evaluated the arguments presented and a survey was conducted from April 15 to May 8 with residents of Chomedey, Laval-Ouest and Sainte-Dorothée. Questions focused on the interest in opening a new alternative school and their preference for the various educational components that the school board can offer. The collaborative process was a far cry from the CSDL’s sister board Sir Wilfrid Laurier, which last winter assembled a town hall ostensibly to respond to parental requests for transport to Rosemere High School, but instead spent most of the evening with a presentation to bolster Laval Senior Academy and stem the exodus of parents leaving the board to opt for high schools elsewhere.
For the CSDL, a majority of area families expressed a willingness to enroll their child in an alternative school if there was one in their neighbourhood. Over the next few months, the CSDL will continue to identify the location and other details about the school, with details to be known before the next registration period. The CSDL is one of the largest school boards in Quebec, with some 56,000 students at 84 schools and centres and nearly 10,000 employees.
