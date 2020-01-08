Laval’s last executive committee meeting of 2019 approved payments to fund greenspace restoration and diverse community organizations. The seven-member EC recommended council approve a $100,000 contract for technical archaeology services for the Berge des Baigneurs redevelopment project. Given the discovery of artifacts and bones in the vicinity of the area occupied by the old cemetery and the old church of the Sainte-Rose-de-Lima parish, the EC wants to subject the site to expert evaluation of its full archaeological potential. Eleven youth organizations, recreation committees and seniors' groups are sharing a $35,000 grant envelope due to their activities’ inability to be included in the schedule of neighbourhood community centres. The cash is meant to reimburse a portion of their rental costs. Moisson Laval also picked up a $15,000 grant. The regional food bank relies on some 150 volunteers and responds to 43,000 applications for food assistance monthly.
