Exec authorizes speed bumps contract

The city is adding speed bumps to its arsenal of measures designed to ensure the comfort and safety of pedestrians, especially around schools, where many young walkers travel daily.
The city’s executive committee has authorized a contract for $229,801.11 with consulting engineering firm EXP to prepare plans for the implementation of traffic calming measures on various streets bordering 77 elementary schools in Laval and to ensure technical assistance during the work. It is not clear whether the city’s blue-and-white painted curbs around parks and schools that prompted derision and outrage from many residents will be part of any new measures.
