Everybody walk!

If the giant Climate March didn’t solve your march fix, then tie up your laces on October 20 for Laval’s Grande Marche.
The Grand défi Pierre Lavoie and the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ) are welcoming families, young and old, four-legged friends and everyone else from noon to 5 p.m. Come walk a 5-km circuit in the heart of a green oasis at Centre de la Nature and meet Pierre Lavoie in person.
The Grande Marche is part of the annual province-wide challenge to get people moving and promote healthy lifestyles. Consider bringing a reusable water bottle, and wear layers.
For more information visit La Grande Marche De Laval — Grand Défi Pierre Lavoie/ Médecins De Famille on Facebook or email eventurelli.csssl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca
