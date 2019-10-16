Outgoing Member of Parliament Eva Nassif took Vimy riding in 2015 with 46 percent of the vote, more than twice that of her nearest rival the NDP’s France Duhamel who garnered only 21 percent of ballots in the south central portion of Laval which had a population of 111,867 in 2016.
Rima El-Helou - Conservative Party
With a Master’s of Business Administration from ESCP-EAP in Paris, and degrees in public health, midwifery and marketing, Lebanese-born Rima El-Helou has a diverse professional background and eclectic roster of work experience. A Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant for her company founded in 2018, El-Helou is active in community organizations such as the young entrepreneur mentoring program Futurpreneur Canada; Service et solidarité humaine, which matches job-seeking newcomers with businesses; and supports people in need as a founding member of the Maronite Circle. She is also involved in organizing International Migrants and Refugees Days of the Diocese of Montreal.
The mother and business owner says the Liberal government’s carbon tax is ineffective. “A carbon tax will not limit those who are not conscious about the environment from polluting. A Conservative government will encourage innovation in producing clean energy which will put Canada on the international and global map as a leader in green technology; a public transit tax credit and green home renovation tax credit are also great incentives. As for me, I am raising my kids to responsibly take actions that protect our planet and secure it for generations to come, and I am a firm believer that Andrew Scheer’s detailed environmental plan will help Canadians reach Paris accord CO2 emissions targets.”
Annie Koutrakis – Liberal Party
The daughter of immigrants who arrived in Canada in the 1950s, Koutrakis built a successful career in finance and has lived in Laval for more than a quarter-century. The mother, businesswoman and community leader is devoted to serving “her fellow citizens and inspiring young women to build great careers.” Koutrakis has worked on the boards of many community organizations, whether related to public health in Laval or within her community. Koutrakis was the first woman to be elected president of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal last summer before she resigned to stand as Liberal candidate in Vimy, after incumbent Eva Nassif was rejected as a candidate for the 2019 election.
Koutrakis says if re-elected the Trudeau Liberals will increase Old Age Security by an extra 10 percent once seniors turn 75 – some $729 extra in the pockets of seniors each year, and will boost the Canada Pension Plan survivor’s benefit by 25 percent – up to $2,080 in additional benefits – every year, to those who’ve lost a loved one. “Canadians are living longer than ever before, but as they age they face higher health care costs and are worried about their savings running out. The number of seniors who rely on GIS payments — a monthly benefit that goes to the poorest seniors — goes up with age. Today, as many as 238,000 seniors live in poverty.
Faiza R’Guiba - Green Party
Faiza R'Guiba is a residential real estate broker with her own Ecodesign studio and mother of two. An architect by training, R’Guiba is committed to equity issues, human rights, and social and environmental justice. Having studied Sustainable Energy Resources at UQAM, International Relations at the Université de Sherbrooke and distance learning in France, her civic involvement enabled the Cumberland Wetlands Protection Association Fund to win two Phoenix environmental awards in Quebec and allowed the association to have the study area in Saint-Georges de Beauce classified as a nature reserve. She currently lectures on new eco-responsible practices in the energy field, her research findings applied to buildings and food safety. R’Guiba interned in Parliament with the government and opposition and is also interested in the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, the circular economy and social housing.
Claire Emanuelle Beaulieu – Bloc Québécois
Claire Emanuelle Beaulieu is a management information consultant at Hydro-Québec, where she has worked for more than 25 years. "My experience has shown me that Quebec has everything to gain when you invest in clean energy rather than fossil fuels. Reducing the time spent to and from work requires public transit projects to open up Laval and the North Shore which will also move towards more quality jobs here. “I want to participate in the work that will leave our children an independent Quebec, with its personality, its economy and its environment”
Vassif Aliev – New Democratic Party
Vassif Aliyev holds a degree in political science and public policy from Concordia University and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in public administration. A member of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Vimy resident belongs to the 4th Battalion of the Royal 22nd Regiment – the storied Van Doos – and was twice deployed to support the public during the floods and awarded the Canadian Forces' Decoration. His public service extends into his occupation as an environmental inspector and night coordinator of public services in the city of Laval. Strongly attached to his community, Vassif says he “will fight for Laval residents in the House of Commons,” and “talk to them about the issues that matter to them, rather than those put forward by Bay Street CEOs.”
Suzanne Brunelle – People’s Party of Canada
A PPC government will introduce “common-sense foreign policy” focused on security and prosperity of Canadians, “not an ideological approach that compromises our interests.” That means prioritizing relations with Canada’s main trading and defence partner (U.S.); withdrawing from UN commitments threatening Canada’s sovereignty including the Global Compact on Migrations and Paris Agreement on Climate Change; liberalizing trade with as many countries as possible while protecting the economy from “potentially hostile foreign investors”; save billions by phasing out development aid and focus Canadian international assistance exclusively on emergency humanitarian action in cases such as health crises, major conflicts and natural disasters.
