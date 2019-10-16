Marc-Aurèle-Fortin electors elected Liberal Yves Robillard (42 percent) in 2015, beating the NDP, which held the riding for one term after three consecutive Bloc wins. The riding was home to 101,750 residents in 2016 and makes up the north-central quarter of the island of Laval.
Yves Robillard - Liberal Party
Incumbent MP Yves Robillard moved to Ste-Rose in the mid-1950s and lived there for most of his life. A former commander with Canadian Army Reserves and chief of personnel with the Air Cadets at CFB Bagotville, he served four decades as a high school teacher before becoming chief of staff to the speaker of the National Assembly and then as secretary to the leader of the official opposition. “He has always stood out for his flair and dedication” says his website. Robillard was a founding member of the Ste-Rose Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Vimont-Auteuil Optimist Club.
If returned to government, Liberals promise up to $1,200 more in student grants each year, two-years interest-free after graduation before repaying student loans, and similar interest-free breaks until their youngest child turns five.
Sonia Baudelot -Conservative Party
Chomedey native Sonia Baudelot has been implicated in public life for years as a volunteer, political figure and community activist, serving more than two decades in the aviation industry and as flight director for a major airline. The trilingual resident has deep connections in Laval’s diverse communities, and in 2017 founded the municipal “Avenir Laval” party and was the sole female party leader in Quebec’s third largest city. Vice-president of her local flight crew union, Baudelot has been a board member of the Ligue d’Action Civique and is a director of Laval’s Centre communautaire Jolibourg.
Citing transit and seniors as defining issues, she says “growing up and raising children in this community has helped shape my views and my passion for bringing what Laval needs and Conservative values together in Ottawa. We are Quebec’s third largest city and we need to be there in Ottawa defending those values and working for the people of Laval.” Conservatives are promising to revive the public transit tax credit. The 15-percent Green Public Transit Tax Credit would apply to monthly, weekly and electronic fare passes for all public transit modes, and will spend $1.5 billion in their first term to purchase MRI and CT machines to replace aging equipment across the country to reduce wait times.
Ali Faour – New Democratic Party
With a degree in business administration from UQAM and engaged in numerous causes since the age of fifteen, Ali Faour has been a campaigner for human rights, social equality, women's rights and the promotion of democratic values in society. “Climate change is a global issue that previous governments have ignored for far too long” says Faour. “It is time for a responsible government to take concrete actions to protect the planet and guarantee the future of our children.” The NDP plan proposes among other things, “reducing the cost of living for families, by giving them access to energy-efficient programs, electric collective transportation, and subsidies to acquire zero-emission vehicles” to not only reduce the human footprint on the environment, “but also to position Canada as a leading country in the fight against climate change.”
Lizabel Nitoi – Bloc Québécois
Romanian-born Lizabel Nitoi holds degrees in English and Romanian literature, philology and history, and served as advisor in former PQ Premier Pauline Marois’ Ministry of Immigration, responsible for relations and skills sharing in immigration, refugee, intercountry adoption, migrant and temporary workers, and coordination between Immigration Canada and provincial and federal constituency offices. A founding member of the Mouvement Lanaudière français, Nitoi is a former chair of the Bloc Québécois’ diversity committee. Last week Nitoi was forced to apologize following revelations that in 2016 she shared on social media an article by a French blogger expounding on “massive inbreeding in Muslim culture.” Nitoi is CEO of Connect-Ro, the largest network of businesspeople of Romanian origin in Quebec and editor-in-chief of Connect-Ro Magazine.
Bao Tran Le - Green Party
Bao Tran Le immigrated from Vietnam to Canada when he was four years old, and grew up in one of Montreal’s poorest neighbourhoods, instilling in him a strong work ethic and a drive to fight for equality. Bao studied computer science and completed his real estate studies, working in the Information Technology field for the past 20 years, and living in Laval since 2006.
Greens will build a new relationship with Canada’s Indigenous communities, honouring past treaties and respecting the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. A Green government promises to make Indigenous nations equal partners in setting national policy priorities, while developing a national strategy for housing, clean water, food security and healthcare, fully implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls reports.
Emilio Migliozzi – People’s Party of Canada
Migliozzi is a school commissioner for the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board. He says a PPC government will “ensure that Canadians can exercise their freedom of conscience to its fullest extent as it is intended under the Charter and are not discriminated against because of their moral convictions.” This means restricting the definition of hate speech in the Criminal Code “to expression which explicitly advocates the use of force against identifiable groups or persons based on protected criteria such as religion, race, ethnicity, sex, or sexual orientation” and to withhold federal funding from post-secondary institutions shown to be violating freedom of expression of students or faculty. The PPC would also repeal law C-16, which amended the Canadian Human Rights Act to include “gender identity or expression” as grounds protected from discrimination.
