If anyone thought there would be surprises Monday night they were probably thinking about the lack of available pizza delivery in the late hours.
With a Liberal victory across the island, the 2019 federal election once again imprinted the loyalty factor on Laval voters, despite a host of scandals, local and national, and less than stellar campaign efforts by many.
The big story of the night across the province was the resurgence of the Bloc Quebecois, tripling its presence in Parliament as the national debate increasingly pitted Quebec versus the rest of the country, and East versus West, as incumbent Liberal fortunes began to sag, losing seats across the country. But given, as U.S. House speaker Tip O’Neill famously quipped, that “all politics is local,” in Laval it was a different story.
With all but one poll counted at press time, in Vimy Liberal latecomer candidate Annie Koutrakis won handily with 26,181 votes or 47.5 percent, slightly more than Liberal incumbent Eva Nassif garnered in 2015, and despite criticism by some in her community for leaving her newly elected post at the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal to take the Liberal candidacy of the party after it dumped Nassif, who alleged it was due to her refusal to support Justin Trudeau’s feminist virtue narrative amid an ‘old-boys club’ environment.
The Bloc Québécois’ Claire-Emmanuelle Beaulieu took 15,402 votes or 27.9 percent of ballots in this south-central portion of Laval, part of the overall Bloc boost across the province. Conservative Rima El-Helou garnered 5962 ballots, the NDP’s Vassif Aliev winning 8.6 percent of the votes and Green Party hopeful Faiza R’Guiba won 2,067 votes. People’s Party Candidate Suzanne Brunelle earned 744 ballots.
Slightly more than 62 percent of Vimy voters turned out to vote.
Further north in Marc-Aurèle-Fortin, electors returned incumbent Yves Robillard to office with 24,652 (44.5 percent) votes cast, leading the second place Bloc Québécois candidate Lizabel Nitoi who won 32.5 percent of MAF ballots. Conservative Sonia Baudelot took 5,390 votes, the NDP’s Ali Faour 4,618 votes, and Green Party hopeful Bao Tran Le won 2,060 ballots. With voter turnout hovering above 70 percent People’s Party hopeful Emilio Migliozzi earned slightly less than one percent of votes cast, while Independent Elias Progakis garnered 148 votes.
Comprising the eastern third of Île Jésus, Alfred-Pellan electors returned incumbent Liberal Angelo Iacono to Ottawa Monday night with 25,810 votes or 47.8 percent of ballots cast. With all but one poll tallied at press time, and a turnout of 68.2 percent, as was the case in most of Quebec Monday night, the Bloc experienced new fortunes and in Alfred-Pellan that meant second place with Michel Lachance taking 15,459 votes or 28.7 percent of ballots cast. Conservative hopeful Angelo Esposito placed third, far behind with 5,891 votes, slightly less than 10 percent of ballots.
NDP candidate Andriana Kocini won 4,141 votes (7.7 percent), the Green’s Marguerite Howells earned 1,898 votes, while People’s Party candidate Matthieu Couture earned 0.9 percent, the Parti pour l’Indépendance du Québec’s Julius Buté 0.3 percent, and Independent Dwayne Cappelletti 0.2 percent.
With some 62 percent of electors turning out to vote Monday in Laval — Les Îles (down five percent from 2015), the riding of more than 103,000 residents in the western portion of the island of Laval, rewarded Liberal Fayçal El-Khoury with a second term with 24,927 47.8 percent (about 1000 votes less than 2015). He was followed by a newly strengthened Bloc vote, at 20.8 percent for Nacera Beddad with 10,820 ballots, and Conservative hopeful Tom Pentefountas garnered 8,621 votes. The NDP’s Noémia Onofre De Lima took nine percent of ballots cast, Green Party candidate Sari Madi 4.3 percent and People’s Party Marie-Louise Beauchamp 1.7 percent.
