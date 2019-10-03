Eddy King returns to Festival Laval Laughs

Eddy King is no stranger to comedy in Montreal and Laval. For more than a decade he’s been performing in and around the two cities and gaining a household name for himself across the province. He has been the recipient of numerous awards, and he’s been amongst the featured guests at the Just For Laughs Festival several times. King is excited to be returning for the second edition of Festival Laval Laughs October 3-6. “I was at the first Laval Laughs, and I’m very happy to be performing there again,” said the Paris-born comedian, who will be a part of the two Ethnically Correct shows that will be showcased this year.
King, who has lived in Laval for the past decade, is looking forward to doing stand-up in his hometown. “I feel like Laval Laughs came at the right moment. Tourism Laval is developing a lot of things to bring people to the area, and this event is an opportunity for people who live in and around Laval to laugh. Plus, Montreal has so much constructions going on, and it’s hard to travel from the suburbs into the city, especially if you live in Laval. This way, no one has to go through all that traffic to see a great comedy show.”
King, who performs on stage in both English and French, draws on his own life and experiences to offer a unique spin on his stand-up.
“I think my comedy is very introspective,” he said. “I like to talk about things that really get my attention or things that I go through in my own life. Basically, any conversation we would have together could appear in my routine. I like things that are relatable to my audience.”
Eddy King will be performing Thursday, Oct 3rd at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. One show is already sold-out, and limited tickets are still available. Get the complete schedule and purchase tickets at festivallavallaughs.ca
