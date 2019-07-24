Louis-Philippe Côté seeks a creative state where an image pulls itself out of itself, on the canvass as a form of reminiscence, to then impose itself on the gaze in a sometimes fuzzy, often enigmatic form.
Sere for yourself from September 8 to November 3, as a new exhibition is presented at the salle Alfred-Pellan of the Maison des arts. With this new series, Côté explores the medium differently, where contemplation is the order of the day, because the work never reveals itself completely. Coté’s musings between appearance and erasure, time seems suspended as you gaze upon fleeting scenes that return, unexpected, like spectra carpeted in a corner of the subconscious. And it is at this very moment that you will perceive the Échos.
Curated by Pascale Tremblay with a vernissage Sunday, September 8, guided commentary September 29, and a (paid) parent-child workshop October 26, the free exhibit is open 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
For information call 450-662-4440 or email maisondesarts@laval.ca
