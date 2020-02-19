The city’s executive committee ahs agreed to adopt parking tolerance in areas covered by seasonal alternative parking restrictions for this year’s Easter holiday. This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 12 and many people will receive family and friends, often compounding already-difficult parking situations. Therefore parking will be allowed from April 10 at 5 p.m. to April 13 at 11:59 p.m. inclusively. Motorists will, however, have to comply with the parking ban for clearing bus stop areas, fire hydrants, driveways, priority lanes for emergency vehicles, spaces for people disabled people and intersections. In the event of snowfall, parking bans indicated by removable signs during snow removal operations will also have to be respected.
Easter parking Tolerance
Joel Ceausu
