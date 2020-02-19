Easter parking Tolerance

The city’s executive committee ahs agreed to adopt parking tolerance in areas covered by seasonal alternative parking restrictions for this year’s Easter holiday. This year, Easter will be celebrated on April 12 and many people will receive family and friends, often compounding already-difficult parking situations. Therefore parking will be allowed from April 10 at 5 p.m. to April 13 at 11:59 p.m. inclusively. Motorists will, however, have to comply with the parking ban for clearing bus stop areas, fire hydrants, driveways, priority lanes for emergency vehicles, spaces for people disabled people and intersections. In the event of snowfall, parking bans indicated by removable signs during snow removal operations will also have to be respected.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.