Dumas remembered

“A valuable colleague and an invaluable friend.” That’s how Laval Mayor Marc Demers remembered his friend and fellow politician Gilbert Dumas, who died of a heart attack last Tuesday at the age of 72.
The Marc-Aurèle Fortin councillor was first elected in November 2013, and appreciated by all his fellow councillors and staff said Demers. “His good humor and team spirit inspired everyone, and his unwavering support for all his colleagues was particularly valuable. All the moments shared with Gilbert are imperishable memories, to the extent of those left for us by our loved ones." The public is invited to pay a last tribute to Gilbert Dumas at Laval City Hall Friday, August 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, August 31, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a ceremony in his honour.
Citizens wishing to offer their condolences may do so by email at g.dumas@laval.ca, and a register will also be made available to the public in the lobby of City Hall. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be appreciated.
