Dufour lauds city's green record

Sainte-Rose councillor and executive committee member responsible for environmental issues Virginie Dufour lauded her administration’s environmental record in a Facebook post and video last month, which enumerate the many efforts the city is taking to pursue its strategy of defining Laval as a city Urbaine de nature.
“I am pleased with the progress of measures protecting our environment, to combat climate change,” wrote Dufour in a spring break Facebook post, “posting figures which represent the actions of the city of Laval, an urban city by nature.”
Dufour notes that the city has planted 25,700 trees and 12,000 shrubs from 2015 to 2018; tripled the volume of protected areas by regulation, and introduced organic brown bins to all residential buildings of seven dwellings or less on the territory, “diverting 14,626 metric tons of material from landfills in 2018 alone.”
The city is currently working on two major infrastructure projects - its bio-methanization plant and Eco-centre, and through its various cash incentive programs, the city also issued 545 grants of $2,000 between April 2018 and April 2019 for the purchase of electric vehicles, and more than 660 grants of $400 for the purchase of electric bicycles since 2018.
In addition to grant programs for toilets, rain barrels and more, the city has also offered 250 grants of up to $1,000 to convert residential oil heating systems to electricity or renewable energy since January 2018. Finally, notes Dufour, some 650 refrigeration appliances have been recuperated from Laval residents free of charge since January 2019.
