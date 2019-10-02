Dream Big

Moana skips the shoes and goes straight for blades at Place Bell

The show is chock-full of favourite characters (in morning, afternoon and evening presentations), like Miguel, who aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history, and Moana and Maui, who bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti.

Anna and Elsa save their kingdom, while the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and of course, kindness.

Breathtaking ice skating, beloved songs and stories that give you a reason to believe are on the menu.

(English shows on October 10,13 and 14.)

For information visit www.evenko.ca/en/events/24963/disney-on-ice-presents-dream-big/place-bell/10-09-2019

