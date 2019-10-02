The show is chock-full of favourite characters (in morning, afternoon and evening presentations), like Miguel, who aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history, and Moana and Maui, who bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti.
Anna and Elsa save their kingdom, while the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and of course, kindness.
Breathtaking ice skating, beloved songs and stories that give you a reason to believe are on the menu.
(English shows on October 10,13 and 14.)
For information visit www.evenko.ca/en/events/24963/disney-on-ice-presents-dream-big/place-bell/10-09-2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.