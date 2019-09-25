Dini Dimakos takes to the Laval Laughs’ stage for the first time

What happens when you take a newly single mom and ask her to be brutally honest about her life and experiences? You get a hysterical reality check from comedienne Dini Dimakos. Originally from Ontario, Dimakos will be performing at Laval Laughs on Thursday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 6 as part of the Ethnically Correct show.
While this is her first appearance at the festival, she has worked with fellow funny man Franco Taddeo, who is now Laval Laughs’ Director of Programming. “We did another privately produced show a few years ago,” Dimakos said.
Like many comedian-hopefuls, Dimakos began her stand-up career in Toronto in 2002 doing one-off spots. “I did a stand-up comedy show and, from there, I went to amateur nights at Yuk Yuk’s,” she said. Today, she lives in northern Ontario with her daughter.
“I’m very personal,” Dimakos said of her style of comedy. “I’m like that girlfriend you have that is TMI (too much information). It’s all personal stuff about how I am separated and been getting back into dating… and dating through things like Tinder… and, of course, being a single mom. And my parents are still around and they’re very Greek, so there’s definitely comedy in that,” she added, laughing.
Dimakos said she’s looking forward to venturing into the comedy world in Quebec, especially so she can practice her French skills.
“I’m very excited. The people I’ve been communicating with in Laval are really nice,” she explained. “Plus, my daughter goes to an all-French school so I’m always excited to be in a French province. I’ll do it very poorly, but I will speak French. They can force it on me. I’m okay with that. I will amalgamate.”
Dimakos will be performing as part of the stellar line-up of comedians who are putting on Ethnically Correct show on October 3 at 8 p.m. and October 6 at 7 p.m. For more information as well as tickets, go to the Laval Laughs’ website festivallavallaughs.ca
